Trump said he knows exactly what he is doing regarding ending the war in Ukraine

The American leader promised to "see it through to the end"

Donald Trump (Photo: AARON SCHWARTZ/ EPA)

The President of the United States Donald Trump responded to a wave of criticism in the American media regarding his plan for a peaceful settlement of the Russian-Ukrainian war and stated that he "knows exactly what he is doing". He said this...wrote on his page on the social network Truth Social.

"I settled six wars in six months, one of them a potential nuclear catastrophe, and yet I have to read and listen to the Wall Street Journal and many others who really don't understand anything, telling me what I'm doing wrong in this Russian-Ukrainian mess," Trump fumed.

The American president once again reminded that the Russian-Ukrainian war is "Biden's war" and it "would never have happened" during his presidency.

"I'm here to stop this, not to continue it. I know exactly what I'm doing, and I don't need advice from people who have been working on all these conflicts for years and have never been able to do anything to stop them," the American leader wrote.

According to Trump, criticizing his actions only complicates "fixing the current catastrophe" between Russia and Ukraine.

"Despite all my reckless and very envious critics, I will see this through to the end – I always do," the US President promised.

In another post, he added, that even if Russia gave up all claims to Ukraine, and in addition handed over Moscow, St. Petersburg and surrounding territories, his opponents would call this day "a bad and humiliating day for Donald Trump".