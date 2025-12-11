Trump says 82% of Ukrainians "demand" peaceful settlement

The US President claims a "poll" shows that the vast majority of Ukrainians want a peace deal and reiterates the need for elections

Donald Trump (Photo: ERA / Aaron Schwartz)

President of the United States Donald Trump said that 82% of Ukrainians want a peace agreement to end Russia's war against Ukraine. He said this said during a speech at the White House.

I understand that they are losing thousands and thousands of people every week. They want it to end <...> You know, if you look at the polls, 82% of people want a peaceful settlement," Trump said.

At the same time, the American leader did not name the organizer of the survey he referred to. No additional information about this public opinion poll was provided.

During his speech, Trump added that the president Volodymyr Zelenskyy "must be realistic". The White House chief noted that the country has not had elections for a long time.

"I really wonder how long it will be before they hold elections This is a democracy. They have not held elections for a long time. This is a loss of a lot of people," the American president said.