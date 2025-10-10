Trump says the US and allies are increasing pressure to end the war, mentioning arms sales

The US president says the North Atlantic Alliance has "done a great job" of increasing pressure

Donald Trump (Photo: Samuel Corum / EPA)

President of the United States Donald Trump said that his country and partners are increasing pressure to end the Russian-Ukrainian war, citing the sale of U.S. weapons to Ukraine at the expense of NATO allies. He said this during the meeting with a Finnish colleague, Alexander Stubb, in the White House.

The journalist asked Trump if he was going to increase pressure to reach an agreement in the Russian war against Ukraine.

"Yes, we are stepping up the pressure. We're stepping it up together [with allies]. We're all stepping it up. NATO has been great. The leader [secretary general] of NATO, as you know, Mark [Rutte], has been fantastic, I think. [...]. And they are stepping it up. And we're selling a lot of weapons to NATO. And that's going, I guess, to Ukraine for the most part," the US president said.

At the same event, Trump reiterated that he believed the United States would be able to end the war.

"There are a lot of reasons for them [Russia and Ukraine] to do it. And I think they'll be coming to the table pretty soon," the head of the US said.

He also reiterated that might introduce additional sanctions against Moscow.