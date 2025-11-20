Trump signs law to make Epstein files public

The US President signed a law on the publication of documents in the Jeffrey Epstein case. The DOJ has already handed over nearly 50,000 pages of documents to Congress

President of the United States Donald Trump signed a law to make public the materials in the case of sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. He said this wrote in its social network Truth Social.

In his post, Trump emphasized that Epstein was indicted by his administration's Department of Justice in 2019.

The president added that Epstein had been a lifelong Democrat, donated to Democratic politicians, and had close ties to many prominent figures in the party. Among them, Trump named former President Bill Clinton, former Harvard University President Larry Summers, billionaire Reed Hoffman, House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries, Congresswoman Stacey Plaskett, and others.

According to the White House chief of staff, Jeffries asked Epstein to donate to his campaign after the sex offender had already been indicted.

"Perhaps the truth about these Democrats and their ties to Jeffrey Epstein will soon be revealed, because I have just signed a law to release the Epstein files," the president added.

The post says that the Department of Justice has already handed over nearly 50,000 pages of documents to Congress at Trump's direction. The head of the White House added that the administration of former President Joe Biden "did not hand over a single file or page" related to Epstein.

REFERENCE Epstein is an American financier, philanthropist and sex offender. In 2019, he was charged with sexual exploitation of minors in Florida and New York. Court documents allege that at least 40 underage girls were brought to Epstein's mansion for sexual contact.



