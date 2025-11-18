The President of the United States Donald Trump called a journalist a "pig" in response to a question about sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. This was reported by the TV channel CNN.

The media released a video of the US president talking to journalists on board Air Force One. The incident occurred on Friday, November 14, when the US leader was returning to Washington.

A reporter asks Trump why he won't release the rest of the Epstein files.

"If there's nothing compromising in the files, sir, why not..." the journalist said.

The US President pointed his finger at her and said: "Hush, hush, little piggy.".

Earlier, CNN wrote that on November 16, the American president called on Republicans in the House of Representatives to vote to release the Epstein files amid rumors of his ties to the late sex offender. The dialog on board the plane took place a few days earlier.

BACKGROUND Epstein is an American financier, philanthropist, and sex offender. In 2019, he was charged with sexual exploitation of minors in Florida and New York. Court documents allege that at least 40 underage girls were brought to Epstein's mansion for sexual contact. On August 10, 2019, Epstein was found dead in his pre-trial detention cell. According to official reports, the cause of death was suicide.