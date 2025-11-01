Trump threatens invasion of Nigeria over killings of Christians

US president instructs Pentagon to prepare for possible actions against African country

Donald Trump (Photo: KIM KYUNG-HOON/EPA)

President of the United States Donald Trump has threatened to invade the African country of Nigeria because of the killings of Christians by local Islamist militants. This was stated by the head of the US in its social network Truth Social.

"If the Nigerian Government continues to allow the killing of Christians, the U.S.A. will immediately stop all aid and assistance to Nigeria, and may very well go into that now disgraced country, "guns-a-blazing," to completely wipe out the Islamic Terrorists who are committing these horrible atrocities," the politician said.

Trump said he was instructing the Department of War to prepare for possible actions.

"If we attack, it will be fast, vicious, and sweet, just like the terrorist thugs attack our CHERISHED Christians! WARNING: THE NIGERIAN GOVERNMENT BETTER MOVE FAST!" the US president summarized.

The day before, on October 31, he wrote that Christianity in Nigeria faces an "existential threat," declaring the state "a country of particular concern".

In this definition, the country joined North Korea, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Pakistan, and China, noted Sky News media.

Trump also said that 3,100 Christians were killed in the massacres in Nigeria (against 4,476 worldwide). However, he did not specify the source of this data.

CBS News channel stressed that the Nigerian government has categorically rejected Trump's accusations, and analysts say that while Christians are among those being persecuted, most of the victims of armed groups are Muslims from northern Nigeria, where the majority of the population is Muslim and where most of the attacks take place.