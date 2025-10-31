WP: Venezuela asks for military aid from Russia, China and Iran over US actions

Maduro has requested assistance with aircraft repairs, as well as the supply of missiles and long-range drones

Nicolas Maduro (Photo: EPA/MIGUEL GUTIERREZ)

Against the backdrop of the US military presence in the Caribbean, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has asked Russia, China and Iran to strengthen the country's "worn-out military capabilities." This is reported by The Washington Post, citing internal US government documents obtained.

It is noted that Maduro wrote a letter to Russia addressed to dictator Vladimir Putin. It was to be delivered by Venezuelan Transportation Minister Ramon Celestino Velasquez during his visit to Moscow in October.

In the letter, he allegedly asked for help with the restoration of several Su-20MK2 aircraft, eight engines and five radars previously purchased from Russia, the purchase of 14 sets of allegedly Russian missiles, and unspecified "logistical support.".

In addition, Maduro, according to the documents, requested a "medium-term financing plan" from Moscow for three years through the defense company Rostec. But the amount is not specified.

A letter requesting "expanded military cooperation" to "counter escalation with the United States" was also written to Chinese President Xi Jinping. It is alleged that Maduro asked to speed up the production of radar detection systems.

US documents say Venezuela's president emphasized the seriousness of the alleged US aggression in the Caribbean, describing it as "actions against China because of a common ideology.".

As for Iran, WP reports that Transportation Secretary Velazquez recently coordinated the delivery of military equipment and drones from Iran. In a conversation with an Iranian official, he allegedly said that the country needed "passive detection equipment," GPS navigators, and possibly drones with a range of 1,000 km.

The documents do not contain information on the reaction of Russia, China and Iran to these requests.

At the same time, U.S. President Donald Trump denied that attacks on Venezuela would be launched "in a matter of hours or days." He told journalists at a briefing on October 31.