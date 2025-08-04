Supporters of the American president consider Moscow a threat to US national security

Donald Trump (Photo: EPA)

The majority of United States presidential voters Donald Trump They seek to hold Russia accountable for the refusal of the Russian dictator. Vladimir Putin from peace negotiations and its escalation of violence in Ukraine. "Trump voters support the president's 'peace through strength' doctrine and want Russia and U.S. adversaries to pay the price for their aggression," sociologists said.

Specifically, 76% of respondents support sanctions against Russian oil exports due to the Kremlin's refusal to conduct peace negotiations with Ukraine and the United States in good faith.

57% of respondents blame Putin personally for the lack of peace progress in Ukraine.

As sociologists note, Trump voters understand the importance of stopping Moscow's aggression immediately: 74% of respondents said that there is a possibility of Russia invading other countries if Putin occupies Ukraine.

Only 18% of those surveyed believe that the United States should not support Ukraine in its fight against Russian invaders at all.

In addition, 88% of those surveyed were concerned about the cooperation between Russia, China, Iran, and North Korea, which is evident in Russia's war against Ukraine, with 65% expressing great or extreme concern.

Overall, 87% of respondents classified Russia as a threat to U.S. national security.

The online survey was conducted from July 24 to 28, 2025, commissioned by the non-partisan organization The Vandenberg Coalition, which brings together scholars and foreign policy experts. 1225 Americans who participated in the last US presidential election and voted for Trump participated in the study. The margin of error is ±2.8 percentage points.