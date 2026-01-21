Trump vows to "wipe Iran off the map" if the country carries out assassination threats
President of the United States Donald Trump said that Iran would be "wiped off the face of the Earth" if the government attempts to carry out the threats of an assassination attempt on his life. He said this reported in an interview with NewsNation
According to Trump, on January 20, he gave "very firm instructions" on retaliatory actions against Iran.
"Whatever happens, the whole country will be blown up. I would definitely give them a very strong blow. But I have very clear instructions," the US president said.
He also once again criticized the former US president Joe Biden for not responding more decisively to Iran's threats.
"The president must defend the president," Trump said.
He also stated that he intends to respond decisively if the threats are directed "at someone, not even the president."
- Mass protests have been taking place in Iran since the end of 2025. january 2, 2026, Trump promised to interveneif the Iranian authorities use force to suppress protests caused by economic problems.
- on January 12, the US president announced the introduction of new 25% secondary tariffs against those who work with Iran. On January 15, the US Treasury Department imposed sanctions against 18 Iranian individuals and legal entities.
- On the same day, the Speaker of the Iranian Parliament promised to give an "unforgettable lesson" Trump if he attacks the country.
- january 17, Trump called Khamenei a "sick man" and called for the end of his rule in Iran.
- on January 18, Axios reported that during the week Trump leaned toward on Iran, but never gave the order.
