Trump vows to "wipe Iran off the map" if the country carries out assassination threats

According to the US President, no matter what happens, the whole country will be blown up

Donald Trump (Photo: ERA/ ANDY RAIN)

President of the United States Donald Trump said that Iran would be "wiped off the face of the Earth" if the government attempts to carry out the threats of an assassination attempt on his life. He said this reported in an interview with NewsNation

According to Trump, on January 20, he gave "very firm instructions" on retaliatory actions against Iran.

"Whatever happens, the whole country will be blown up. I would definitely give them a very strong blow. But I have very clear instructions," the US president said.

He also once again criticized the former US president Joe Biden for not responding more decisively to Iran's threats.

"The president must defend the president," Trump said.

He also stated that he intends to respond decisively if the threats are directed "at someone, not even the president."