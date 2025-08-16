Trump wants to meet with Zelenskyy and Putin on August 22 – Axios

US president wants to meet with Ukrainian counterpart and dictator "quickly," media sources say

Donald Trump (Photo: FRANCIS CHUNG/EPA)

President of the United States Donald Trump said he wanted to hold a trilateral summit with the Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin within a week of the Alaska talks, declares media outlet Axios, citing two interlocutors.

According to them, during a phone conversation with Zelenskyy and his partners, Trump said he wanted to hold such a meeting "quickly," on August 22.

The Russian dictator has not publicly confirmed his participation in the meeting with Zelenskyy and Trump. On August 12, before the summit in Alaska, the president of Ukraine stated that there would be talks in a trilateral format, but he does not know the date yet.