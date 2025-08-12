Zelenskyy: Trump and Putin won't approve anything about Ukraine without it

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: MARTIN DIVISEK/EPA)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that during the meeting, the US leader Donald Trump and the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin "Nothing about Ukraine will be accepted without us". Words of the head of state at the Ukrainian Youth Forum 2025 reports we Are Ukraine media outlet.

"As for the negotiations, they are important at the level of leaders in any case. But it is impossible to talk about Ukraine without Ukraine, and no one will accept that. Therefore, a conversation between the president of the United States – and we support the US – and Putin can certainly be important for their bilateral track. But they cannot accept anything about Ukraine without us. And I really believe and hope that the US president understands and realizes this," Zelenskyy said.

The head of state added that he, Trump and Putin would "definitely" have a trilateral meeting, but noted that he did not know the date of such talks.

"If we want to end the war, it will happen. And there [at the trilateral meeting] certain issues will be raised. [It is necessary to stand on the truth, on your truth, to do everything to end this war. And there are things that are in your heart, and there are things that are in your Constitution (probably referring to the territorial integrity of the country – Ed.)," the head of state said.