Trump: 'We have people going to Russia right now. Hopefully, we can get a ceasefire from Russia'

Trump says he received "positive messages" about Ukraine's agreement to a 30-day truce, and "it is up to Russia now"

U.S. President Donald Trump announced that an American delegation is currently on its way to Russia to negotiate a 30-day ceasefire with Ukraine, The Guardian and BBC reported.

Trump stated that he has already received "positive messages" regarding Ukraine's agreement to the temporary truce and that "it is up to Russia now." "We have people going to Russia right now. Hopefully, we can get a ceasefire from Russia. If we do, I think that would be 80% of the way to getting this horrible blood bath [to end]," the U.S. president said.

U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance wrote on X, "We think we're in a very good place where the Ukranians have agreed to a ceasefire and we're now going to see whether we can get the Russians to agree to a ceasefire too."

Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine would discuss security guarantees with its allies in more detail if the 30-day ceasefire is upheld.

During negotiations in Jeddah on March 11, 2025, the U.S. and Ukraine agreed on a 30-day ceasefire.

Zelenskyy stated that the truce would take effect as soon as Russia agreed to it.

The U.S. also lifted the pause on intelligence sharing with Ukraine and resumed assistance following the talks.