Trump, Xi Jinping, Pope and other leaders congratulate Ukrainians on Independence Day

In their addresses, world leaders emphasized the courage of Ukrainians, their support in the war and their desire for a just peace

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Office of the President)

World leaders congratulated Ukrainians and the Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the Independence Day. The Ukrainian leader thanked everyone for their words and unwavering support for the people of Ukraine, by publishing everyone's letters on their page on social network X.

Zelensky receives congratulations from the US President Donald Trumpwhich emphasized on the courage of Ukrainians and the United States' support for a negotiated settlement of the conflict.

"The people of Ukraine have an indomitable spirit, and your country's courage inspires many. The United States supports a negotiated settlement that will lead to a lasting, durable peace, end the bloodshed, and protect Ukraine's sovereignty and dignity," Trump wrote.

Pope Leo XI in his address prayed for the Ukrainians affected by the war and for peace on the land of Ukraine.

"I beg the Lord to move the hearts of people of good will so that the noise of weapons will subside and give way to dialogue, opening the way to peace for the benefit of all," the Pope's letter reads.

President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan emphasized the importance of strategic partnership between countries.

"On behalf of my nation and myself, I extend my sincere greetings to Your Excellency and the friendly people of Ukraine. Our comprehensive cooperation continues to grow stronger every year," Erdogan wrote.

The head of China Xi Jinping congratulated ukrainians and emphasized the stable development of bilateral relations.

"China and Ukraine have a traditional friendship. I am willing to work together to steer our bilateral relations towards stable and long-term development and bring greater benefits to the people of both countries," Xi Jinping said in his letter.

King of the Netherlands Willem-Alexander noted the resilience of Ukrainians and pledged the support of the Netherlands.

"I honor the courage and resilience of the Ukrainian people and pay tribute to their perseverance and hope, which inspire many people around the world. Rest assured that the Netherlands will be with you every step of the way," Willem-Alexander wrote.

The King of Great Britain Charles III together with his wife expressed warm wishes to Ukrainians.

"My wife and I wish you and the people of Ukraine a very happy Independence Day. I continue to have the greatest admiration for the indomitable courage and spirit of the Ukrainian people," the royal family wrote.

President of Switzerland Karin Keller-Sutter emphasized support for Ukraine and readiness to provide assistance to the victims.

"Switzerland continues to condemn Russia's war against Ukraine in the strongest possible terms and stands firmly behind your country in its quest for a just and lasting peace," Karin Keller-Sutter emphasized.

Prime Minister of Sweden Ulf Kristersson noted ukraine's defense capability and resilience in the face of aggression.

"Ukraine is defending itself with impressive capabilities – and with the support of almost all of Europe. Now is the time for peace, and we support your struggle for freedom and independence," Ulf Kristersson wrote.