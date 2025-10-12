Trump's plan: Hamas will release Israeli hostages early in the morning of October 13

The release of the prisoners is expected between 4 and 6 am, the Israeli government said

Donald Trump (Photo: Samuel Corum / EPA)

The release of the Israeli hostages held by the Hamas terrorist group in the Gaza Strip is scheduled to begin early in the morning on Monday, October 12. This was reported by the Office of the Prime Minister of the country, Benjamin Netanyahu, reports The Times of Israel.

According to him, the state has informed the hostages' families that their release is expected between 4 and 6 a.m., but the time may change.

Listen also Recognition of the Palestinian State: a Step Toward a Settlement or a Political Victory for Hamas

Israel will be informed by the Red Cross two hours before the prisoners are released.

President of the United States Donald Trump will arrive in the country on the same day at 9:20 am. His visit will last less than four hours, during which he will meet with former hostages and their families and deliver a speech in the Israeli Knesset.

After that, the US President will go to a summit in Egypt, where it is planned to approve his full peace plan for the Gaza Strip.

By noon on October 13, Hamas is demanding the return of all 48 hostages: 20 living prisoners and the bodies of 28 people believed to have been killed.

However, the terrorist group has stated that it will not be able to find the bodies of all the dead hostages within the deadline, and Israel is aware of this. Shosh Bedrosian, a spokeswoman for Netanyahu's office, said that as soon as Israel confirms that it has received all the prisoners it expected, it will begin releasing nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners in exchange, including 250 people sentenced to life imprisonment.

Bedrosian's statement may indicate that Israel knows which prisoners Hamas will not be able to return on Monday, the media believes.