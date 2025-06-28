Trump's team responded to Iran's threats to IAEA Director General Grossi
U.S. Senator Marco Rubio condemned Iran's threats against the Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Rafael Grossi. The American official posted the statement on the social media platform X.
"Calls in Iran for the arrest and execution of IAEA Director General Grossi are unacceptable and must be condemned," Rubio wrote.
According to him, the United States supports the Agency's "critical efforts" to verify and monitor in Iran and commends the Director General and the IAEA for "their dedication and professionalism."
The States call on the Islamic Republic to ensure the protection and safety of IAEA staff.
Earlier, the Iranian parliament's deputy speaker, Hamid Reza Haji Babai, stated that the country is prohibiting Grossi's access and the installation of surveillance cameras at nuclear facilities, according to the Mehr news agency.
Speaking at the funeral of the high-ranking officials killed during the Israeli operation, Babaei stated that the country's new decision is related to the fact that Tehran discovered secret data about its nuclear facilities in documents obtained from Israel.
Meanwhile, Iranian diplomat and former foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif claimed that Grossi allegedly contributed to the killing of people through the IAEA report on the Islamic Republic's nuclear program.
- The day before, Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Khamenei, declared "victory in the war with Israel." In response, US President Trump wrote that this was not true and that the US had saved him from a "humiliating death".
- The head of the Iranian Foreign Ministry stated that if Trump still wants to reach an agreement with Tehran, he must abandon his "disrespectful and unacceptable" tone towards his leader.