Trump's team responded to Iran's threats to IAEA Director General Grossi

The States call on the Islamic Republic to ensure the protection and safety of the Agency's personnel

Marco Rubio (Photo: BONNIE CASH / EPA)

U.S. Senator Marco Rubio condemned Iran's threats against the Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Rafael Grossi. The American official posted the statement on the social media platform X.

"Calls in Iran for the arrest and execution of IAEA Director General Grossi are unacceptable and must be condemned," Rubio wrote.