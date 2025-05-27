Trump's words about Putin should not be taken as a disappointment – US State Department

The latest statement by U.S. President Donald Trump should not be taken as a disappointment in Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. This was stated by U.S. State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce.

at a briefing

"I would not call it a disappointment. This is a statement from a man who has led the struggle for peace in many different regions. He clearly and absolutely transparently expressed his opinion about what happened. And I think this is something that Russia should take seriously," she said .

Bruce noted that Trump has many different means at his disposal to ensure that the US position is felt and to influence a halt to "this carnage." However, she did not answer reporters whether we should expect an adjustment in policy toward Russia.