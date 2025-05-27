Trump's words about Putin should not be taken as a disappointment – US State Department
The latest statement by U.S. President Donald Trump should not be taken as a disappointment in Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. This was stated by U.S. State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce.
at a briefing
"I would not call it a disappointment. This is a statement from a man who has led the struggle for peace in many different regions. He clearly and absolutely transparently expressed his opinion about what happened. And I think this is something that Russia should take seriously," she said .
Bruce noted that Trump has many different means at his disposal to ensure that the US position is felt and to influence a halt to "this carnage." However, she did not answer reporters whether we should expect an adjustment in policy toward Russia.
On the evening of May 27, Trump said that if it weren't for him, "very bad things" would have happened to Russia a long time ago, but Putin doesn't understand this and is "playing with fire".
- WSJ reported that Trump may impose sanctions on Russia as early as this week. It is noted that he is increasingly frustrated with the Russian dictator's constant attacks on Ukraine and the slow pace of peace talks.
- On May 26, French President Macron said that Trump understands that Putin lied to him, when he said he was ready for peace.
- On the same day, Trump said he was surprised by Russia's attacks and that Putin had "completely lost his mind".