Trump's words about Putin should not be taken as a disappointment – US State Department
Tammy Bruce (Photo: flickr by US Department of State)

The latest statement by U.S. President Donald Trump should not be taken as a disappointment in Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. This was stated by U.S. State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce.

at a briefing

"I would not call it a disappointment. This is a statement from a man who has led the struggle for peace in many different regions. He clearly and absolutely transparently expressed his opinion about what happened. And I think this is something that Russia should take seriously," she said .

Bruce noted that Trump has many different means at his disposal to ensure that the US position is felt and to influence a halt to "this carnage." However, she did not answer reporters whether we should expect an adjustment in policy toward Russia.

On the evening of May 27, Trump said that if it weren't for him, "very bad things" would have happened to Russia a long time ago, but Putin doesn't understand this and is "playing with fire".

