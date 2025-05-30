Turkish Foreign Minister: No consensus within NATO on Ukraine's accession

There is no consensus within NATO on Ukraine's membership in the Alliance. Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said this at a press conference in Kyiv.

He said that he had discussed this issue with the Russian side during a visit to Moscow before going to Kyiv.

"The issue of NATO and Ukraine has been a discussion within NATO for a long time. There are different visions and parameters. Especially given the realities of the ongoing war, this issue does not have a certain consensus within NATO. And member states have different approaches," said the Turkish Foreign Minister.

According to him, negotiations on joining NATO will continue and it is important to consider what form of cooperation will be most useful for Ukraine, including.

"There is a European position, an American position, and our position. During the talks in Russia, this issue was not on the agenda. This is an ongoing process," Fidan said .