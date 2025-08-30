Tusk and Von der Leyen to visit Polish-Belarusian border

Top officials will go to the border as part of the European Commission President's visit to Poland

Donald Tusk and Ursula von der Leyen (Photo: wikimedia.org)

august 31, Prime Minister Donald Tusk and the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen will visit the Polish-Belarusian border. About reports the press service of the Polish government.

It is noted that they will go to the border as part of the European Commission President's visit to Poland.

The main topic of the talks will be defense and security, including the protection of Poland's eastern border and the SAFE program.

Tusk and von der Leyen will also discuss the peace process and security guarantees for Ukraine, as well as EU programs aimed at strengthening European defense capabilities, the government said.

In addition, top officials will visit a warehouse with components for the Polish Eastern Shield program.