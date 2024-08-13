Tusk on Kursk operation: Ukraine's actions are defensive

Donald Tusk noted that what Russian troops are doing to Ukrainian territory bears signs of genocide

Donald Tusk (Photo by Pawel Supernak/EPA)

The actions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Russia's Kursk Oblast are defensive, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said during a briefing, as reported by Polskie Radio.

Responding to journalists' questions about whether NATO members are concerned that weapons sent to Ukraine for defense are being used on Russian territory, he stated that Kyiv's actions are defensive.

Tusk noted that what Russian troops and Russian aviation are doing to Ukrainian territory bears signs of genocide and inhumane crimes.

"And Ukraine has every right to wage war in a way that most effectively paralyzes Russia in its aggressive intentions," the Polish Prime Minister said.

He added that the Polish side maintains constant contact with the Ukrainian side at the highest political level. He also admitted that he was not surprised by "such an unconventional and for some unexpected change in the situation at the front."

"But of course, it's not about consultations where someone in Kyiv agrees with me on which day and where someone will move," explained the head of the Polish government.

The country's Prime Minister emphasized that Warsaw's position on the war in Ukraine has not changed.

"We support Ukraine in a war that is a defensive war," he stated.

