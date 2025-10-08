Two occupants who abused a woman in the Izolyatsiia torture chamber are suspected

Two terrorists of the illegal DNR are suspected of torturing a woman into confessing to something she did not do

Suspects (Photo: National Police)

The National Police of Ukraine, with the support of the Main Intelligence Directorate, has served a notice of suspicion to two Russians from the temporarily occupied Donetsk who are the torturers of the Izolyatsiia prison. This was reported to by GUR.

These are Viktor Denisenko (11.05.1994) from Makiivka and Oleksandr Belikov (29.09.1990). According to law enforcement, both serve Russia in the illegal terrorist formation "Ministry of State Security of the DPR" as "head of the department for combating terrorism" and "investigator.".

According to the investigation, in 2021-2022, the two broke into the apartment of a local resident, who is the mother of two children, searched it, imprisoned her in the Izolyatsia torture camp, and brutally abused her for more than a month. The occupiers sexually assaulted the civilian, beat her, simulated strangulation and threatened to put her children in an orphanage.

Under pressure and torture, they forced the woman to confess to something she did not do.

Both occupants were served a notice of suspicion of cruel treatment of civilians committed by a group of persons by prior conspiracy. The article provides for up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.

Suspected occupants (Illustration: the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine)