Two Russian soldiers are served suspicion notices for killing and torturing civilians in Bucha

According to the Prosecutor General, Russian occupants from one 234th Air Assault Regiment were suspected

A Russian soldier (Photo: propaganda media)

The Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine has served a notice of suspiciontwo more Russian soldiers involved in the murder and ill-treatment of civilians during the occupation of Bucha, Kyiv region, in 2022. About reported attorney general Ruslan Kravchenko.

According to the Prosecutor General's Office, the first scout-sniper of the 234th Air Assault Regiment who broke into the apartment of a local resident and shot him in the head with a "Vintorez" rifle.

Read also 452 dawns in captivity. The story of a Mariupol defender who survived Russian torture chambers

This is the fourth suspicion against this soldier.

A senior sapper of the same unit was also notified of the suspicion. He saw the woman on the street and started shooting at her feet. According to Kravchenko, he did so laughing and mocking.