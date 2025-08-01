Two Russian soldiers are served suspicion notices for killing and torturing civilians in Bucha
The Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine has served a notice of suspiciontwo more Russian soldiers involved in the murder and ill-treatment of civilians during the occupation of Bucha, Kyiv region, in 2022. About reported attorney general Ruslan Kravchenko.
According to the Prosecutor General's Office, the first scout-sniper of the 234th Air Assault Regiment who broke into the apartment of a local resident and shot him in the head with a "Vintorez" rifle.
This is the fourth suspicion against this soldier.
A senior sapper of the same unit was also notified of the suspicion. He saw the woman on the street and started shooting at her feet. According to Kravchenko, he did so laughing and mocking.
- on June 24, law enforcement officers identified three more Russian soldiers involved in the killing of civilians during the temporary occupation of part of Kyiv region.
- on June 30, the SBU collected evidence against a Russian serviceman involved in to the execution of Ukrainian prisoners during the repeated invasion of Kharkiv region in 2024.
- on July 3, prosecutors sent to court the cases of four Russian servicemen accused of in the shooting of civilians in Bucha
