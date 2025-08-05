Two Slovaks wanted to fight for the Ukrainian Armed Forces, and one wanted to fight for Russia. The president of the country did not allow
In July, Slovak President Peter Pellegrini rejected applications from three citizens to participate in Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine. Two of them wanted to fight for Ukrainians, and one wanted to fight on the side of the Russians, reports Denník N.
"I keep my promise and will not give permission to serve in foreign armed forces that are engaged in hostilities or are in a state of conflict," the president said .
He noted that Slovakia, like other EU and NATO countries, respects international law and stands exclusively for peaceful solutions to conflicts.
In total, during the year of his presidency, Pellegrini received seven such applications, and all of them were rejected: in July 2024, two Slovaks asked for permission to serve in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and in August of the same year, two similar applications were received.
