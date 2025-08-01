Zelenskyy explains why Slovakia and Malta wanted to block the 18th package of EU sanctions

The Presidential Commissioner for Sanctions Policy noted that Slovakia tied sanctions to gas, while Malta had a "pen test"

Vladyslav Vlasiuk (Photo: Facebook account of the official)

Malta and Slovakia tried to block the 18th package of EU sanctions against Russia, but eventually changed their position. About this in interview LIGA.net said Vladyslav Vlasiuk, Presidential Commissioner for Sanctions Policy.

According to him, Slovakia did not oppose the sanctions package itself, but used its position as an instrument of pressure on the gas issue.

"They had nothing against sanctions in general, but they held their support for this package hostage to another issue, the gas issue. We do not know the details of Slovakia's agreements with the EU. But we understand that, given the EU's consolidated position on refusal from Russian energy carriers in general, this is a technical issue," Vlasiuk explained.

As for Malta, the Commissioner found its resistance unclear.

"I was very surprised. I was less surprised when I saw Cyprus and Greece," Vlasiuk added.

He reminded that Greece has significant economic interests in the transportation of Russian oil, the price of which has long been at $60 per barrel, i.e. within the price ceiling set by the EU.

"Greek carriers could transport it without violating the price cap. That's what they were doing. About 30-40% of oil transportation from the Black Sea was carried out by Greek carriers. Of course, if the price ceiling is lowered, they will be knocked out of this market again," Vlasiuk said.

This, he said, explains the restrained position of Athens – Greece was so cautious in resisting the price ceiling, but quickly backed down.

"Malta's resistance was strange because their percentage of Russian oil transportation is 2-3%. It was more of a test case. But the situation ended up being generally positive," the official summarized.