Two teenagers suspected of spying for Russia are detained in the Netherlands for the first time
Police in the Netherlands have arrested two 17-year-olds suspected of spying for Russia. About reports De Telegraaf.
According to the father of one of the boys, his son was recruited by a pro-Russian hacker on Telegram.
The prosecutor's office said that in August this year, one of the teenagers walked past Europol, Eurojust and the Canadian Embassy in The Hague with a device that monitors nearby networks and intercepts data.
According to the police, one of the detained men will remain in custody for another two weeks, while the other will be under house arrest.
This is the first case in the country where minors are suspected of being involved in espionage activities. The arrests were made following information from the AIVD intelligence service.
- In July, Polish Prime Minister Tusk announced that 32 people suspected of involvement in sabotage and attacks had already been detained in Poland by order of the Russian special services. The defendants are citizens of Poland, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus and Colombia.
- At the end of August, Latvian law enforcement detained a local citizen who, according to the investigation, was spying on military facilities and transmitted data to the aggressor country of the Russian Federation.
- on September 17, Lithuania announced the following exposure of the Russian agent groupwho was preparing terrorist attacks in Europe.
