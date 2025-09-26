Two teenagers suspected of spying for Russia are detained in the Netherlands for the first time

Two 17-year-olds were arrested on suspicion of spying for Russia, the first such case in the country

Police of the Netherlands (Illustrative photo: Flickr)

Police in the Netherlands have arrested two 17-year-olds suspected of spying for Russia. About reports De Telegraaf.

According to the father of one of the boys, his son was recruited by a pro-Russian hacker on Telegram.

The prosecutor's office said that in August this year, one of the teenagers walked past Europol, Eurojust and the Canadian Embassy in The Hague with a device that monitors nearby networks and intercepts data.

According to the police, one of the detained men will remain in custody for another two weeks, while the other will be under house arrest.

This is the first case in the country where minors are suspected of being involved in espionage activities. The arrests were made following information from the AIVD intelligence service.