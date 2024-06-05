Biden administration: No plans to send military trainers to Ukraine

France may soon send a limited number of military instructors to Ukraine, according to Reuters

Jake Sullivan (Photo: EPA)

The United States does not intend to send military trainers to Ukraine, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan stated, according to The Guardian.

Stay updated with the latest news by following us on X (Twitter)

Sullivan stressed that the U.S. has no plans for a training mission in Ukraine.

He said that Ukraine needs more air defense systems and Washington is working on that. Additionally, he noted that Ukrainian defenders need a "continued flow of weaponry," which the U.S. will provide.

Read also: Lithuania may send military instructors to Ukraine, says PM Ingrida Šimonytė