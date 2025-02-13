Ukraine will receive missiles for air defense systems, armored vehicles, tanks, and more

Western-style artillery shells (Photo: MikeMareen/Depositphotos)

On Wednesday, the Ukraine Defense Contact Group met in Brussels in the "Ramstein" format, where at least three countries announced new defense aid for Ukraine: the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Germany.

According to Ukraine's public broadcaster Suspilne, UK Defense Minister John Healey announced £150 million (approximately $180.6 million) for "firepower," artillery, tanks, air-to-air missiles, and other types of weapons, as well as new contracts for repairing critical equipment in Ukraine.

The Netherlands, according to the country's Ministry of Defense, will provide 25 armored tracked vehicles, YPR, for transporting wounded personnel.

Germany's NATO representation reported that Berlin will supply Ukraine with around 100 guided missiles for the IRIS-T air defense systems.

More than 50 countries confirmed their military support for Ukraine at the meeting, according to Germany.

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth stated at the Ramstein meeting that Ukraine's NATO membership and return to its 2014 borders are unrealistic.

Ukraine's Defense Minister Rustem Umerov responded by reaffirming Kyiv's unchanged position on NATO membership.