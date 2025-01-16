UK to play its 'full part' in Ukraine peacekeeping mission, Starmer says

He said that Russian aggression also affects the United Kingdom

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Keir Starmer (Photo by Office of the President of Ukraine)

The UK intends to participate in any peacekeeping initiatives, including the potential deployment of British troops in Ukraine, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer stated in a comment to Sky News.

Starmer said that he did not want to "get ahead of ourselves," but during his meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, he made it clear that the UK would play its "full part" in any peace negotiations.

According to Starmer, Russia's full-scale war poses a threat not only to Ukraine's sovereignty but also negatively impacts the UK, including the cost of living crisis.

"It's about what the impact is back in the United Kingdom and our values, our freedom, our democracy. Because if Russia succeeds in this aggression, it will impact all of us for a very, very long time," the British prime minister stressed.

On January 16, during Starmer's visit to Kyiv, Ukraine and the UK signed a 100-year cooperation agreement that includes the creation of joint flotillas.

Additionally, the UK is providing Ukraine with 150 artillery units and a new mobile air defense system.

President Zelenskyy noted at the meeting that it is too early to discuss the number of peacekeepers in Ukraine. Details need to be discussed with the United States.