Ukraine has already received Patriot missiles from allies, Spanish DM says

Patriot (Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine)

Ukraine has already received missiles for Patriot anti-aircraft systems sent by Spain and other Western allies, Spanish Defense Minister Margarita Robles announced during a visit to the Sanjenis barracks and military hospital in Zaragoza, El Mundo reports.

The head of the defense department did not specify the number of missiles provided.

The minister condemned Russia's use of cluster bombs against civilians and stressed the importance of providing Ukraine with anti-aircraft missiles.

"Ukraine is defending its integrity and human lives. These missiles are necessary for air defense, and it must be very clear that they are intended for Ukraine to protect itself from Russian attacks," Robles said.

She noted that Spain will continue to support Ukraine and join efforts with its allies in the European Union and NATO.

