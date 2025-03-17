Ukraine already discussing with partners geography, mandate and number of peacekeepers – Sybiha

Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha says that there is already a clear understanding of the list of countries ready to deploy their troops in Ukraine

Andrii Sybiha (Photo: Christophe Petit Tesson / EPA)

Ukraine has moved beyond vague proposals into detailed planning with allies for a peacekeeping mission, Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha revealed in an interview with RBC-Ukraine published on Sunday.

"We clearly understand the list of countries ready to station their troops as critical, effective elements of a future security guarantees system. We’re now at the stage of discussing details," he said.

Those details include "geography, numbers, and mandate," marking a transition to implementation, Sybiha stated: "These aren’t abstract ideas anymore; they’re things in the implementation phase."

Sybiha framed the talks within a "dynamic geopolitical stage," where Europe is increasingly taking ownership of its security.

"We’re seeing statements and initiatives about rearmament, greater self-sufficiency, especially in defense — it’s happening before our eyes, and it’s good," he noted.

The remarks align with reports of a European plan for a 30,000-strong peacekeeping force to secure Ukraine post-ceasefire, independent of U.S. troop involvement but with American air and intelligence support, according to AP.

Proposals include authorizing peacekeepers to return fire if Russia violates a truce and ensuring rapid arms deliveries, while French President Emmanuel Macron has floated Kyiv, Odesa, and Lviv as potential deployment hubs.

German arms manufacturer Rheinmetall offered to arm the mission on March 13.