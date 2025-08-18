Ukraine and Europe coordinate positions before Trump

Kyiv is ready for a real truce and the establishment of a new security architecture, the President noted

Photo: Office of the President

Ukraine and European partners coordinate positions before talks with the US president Donald Trump, reported president Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"We have to stop the killing, and I thank the partners who are working for this and ultimately for a lasting and dignified peace. Together with the leaders of Finland, the United Kingdom, Italy, the European Commission and the NATO Secretary General, we coordinated our positions before meeting with President Trump. Ukraine is ready for a real truce and the establishment of a new security architecture. We need peace," the Ukrainian president wrote.

He noted that the main goal of Kyiv and its partners is "a reliable and lasting peace for Ukraine and the whole of Europe," and emphasized: "It is important that the dynamics of all our meetings yield this result."

"We understand that Putin should not be expected to abandon aggression and new aggressive attempts on his own. Therefore, the pressure must work, and it must be a joint pressure – of the United States and Europe, of everyone in the world who respects the right to live and the international order," Zelenskyy emphasized.

Ukraine's talks with its partners took place at the Ukrainian Embassy in Washington.