Ukraine and Finland create a Coalition of Civil Defense Shelters

Denys Shmyhal and Petteri Orpo (Photo: Press service of the Cabinet of Ministers)

Ukraine and Finland have launched an international Coalition of Civil Defense Shelters. This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal following talks with his Finnish counterpart Petteri Orpo.

Shmyhal and Orpo signed a statement on the formation of the coalition on Wednesday, May 28. Within its framework, the parties agreed to:

→ coordinate the efforts of shelter partners;

→ share best practices in this area;

→ create and support financing mechanisms for the construction of civil defense facilities. In particular, the Ukraine Facility program launched by the European Union can be one of such instruments.

Shmyhal emphasized that Ukraine currently has more than 62,000 shelters, but much more is needed. In addition, a number of facilities need to be modernized and updated.

"The government is already implementing a strategy to build shelters. Our goal is to build 2,300 civil defense structures by 2027 and another 3,000 by 2030. We expect to raise about 14 billion euros for the construction of shelters through the coalition's activities," the Prime Minister said.

Shmyhal called on the international community to join the coalition and contribute to the development of defense structures in Ukraine.

April 11, 2025 Germany announced the creation of a "electronic warfare coalition" for Ukraine as part of another "Ramstein".

May 28, Shmyhal reported that by the end of this year Ukraine plans to open almost two hundred underground educational institutions.