Ukraine and Moldova EU accession talks to start June 25

The intergovernmental conference on Ukraine will take place on June 25

The EU Council has set the negotiating framework for Ukraine and Moldova, with intergovernmental conferences starting on June 25 to launch accession talks for these countries, as announced on the Belgian EU Council Presidency's page on X.

"The EU Council adopted the general EU positions, including negotiating frameworks, for accession negotiations with Ukraine and Moldova. This opens the way for launching the negotiations on Tuesday 25 June in Luxembourg," the statement reads.

The Intergovernmental Conference on Ukraine will take place at 15:30, and that on Moldova at 18:00.

In early June, the European Commission officially recommended that the EU Council begin accession talks with Ukraine this month before Hungary assumes the EU presidency.

