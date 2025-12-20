Ukraine and Portugal to jointly produce maritime drones: statement signed

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Luis Montenegro (Photo: OP)

On Saturday, December 20, Ukraine and Portugal signed a statement on establishing a partnership for the production of maritime drones. About reported president Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The document was signed by the Ukrainian president and Portuguese Prime Minister Luis Montenegro, who is on his first visit to Ukraine.

"This is one of the most promising areas in defense work today. It is important that there are results. And all parts of our Europe should have enough strength to counter any threats, and modern drones are a real tool of defense," Zelenskyy commented.

The President also thanked Portugal for participating in the PURL initiative to purchase American weapons for Ukraine and for supporting the decision to provide a €90 billion loan for the next two years.

Later, at a briefing, the video of which was published by News.LIVEmontenegro said that Portugal is ready to take concrete steps to jointly produce drones and use Ukraine's expertise in this area.

"We would also like to share our experience with Ukraine. [We would like to share our scientific achievements that can be useful for Ukraine. And this is the purpose of the statement we signed today," the Portuguese prime minister added.

On December 19, the Ministry of Defense reported that an American delegation met with Ukrainian manufacturers and conducted the first official tests of domestic maritime drones.