The Ukrainian Armed Forces also hit a boat storage site in Crimea, a "Shahed" storage facility in Donetsk and a Russian unit in Luhansk

Syzran refinery (Illustrative photo: wikipedia)

On the night of December 28, the Unmanned Systems Forces struck Syzran Oil Refinery in the Samara Region. By data General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, other enemy targets were also hit.

Two hits were recorded on the territory of the Syzran refinery, which started a fire. The extent of the damage is under investigation. Local residents complained about explosions at night and power outages.

The annual processing volume of this enterprise is 7 to 8.9 million tons of oil. The plant is part of Russia's "energy rear" and supplies the enemy army, the General Staff said.

They were also affected:

→ a place for storage and maintenance of unmanned boats in the Chornomorske area in the temporarily occupied Crimea;

→ a repair unit of the 1435th Motorized Rifle Regiment near the village of Antratsyt in the temporarily occupied part of Luhansk region and a pontoon crossing near Nikonorivka;

→ "Shahed" storage warehouse in Makiivka, Donetsk region.

Enemy losses are being clarified.

The results of the recent damage to the LUKOIL-Volgogradneftepererobotka refinery in the Volgograd region of the Russian Federation were also confirmed: the oil product pipeline and the oil production unit were damaged.