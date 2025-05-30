Ukraine can cover about 40% of the army's needs – Sibiga

Andriy Sybiga (Photo: MFA)

Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion, Ukraine has been scaling up its arms production and can now cover about 40% of the needs of the Defense Forces. This was announced by Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga at a joint briefing with his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan.

"Ukraine has to become more and more self-sufficient, we have to develop our defense industry more and more. We already have significant achievements in this area. And in some areas, we have become leaders in the world, if we take drone technology," the minister said .

See also Patriot. Could the Kilchen SAM protect Ukrainian skies

He added that in some areas Ukraine has increased production 35 times. We managed to scale up the production of military equipment and weapons for the needs of the Defense Forces.

"Now we can already produce about 40% of the needs for our army thanks to our defense industry. This is an extremely high figure," the head of Ukrainian diplomacy stated .

According to him, Ukraine is now also producing artillery shells, in particular, the caliber of NATO members, which were not produced before the great war, as well as artillery systems in quantities per month that some countries do not produce in a year.

"We need additional investments and additional support for the production of relevant weapons in Ukraine," the minister said, adding that Ukraine should not depend on any country to supply critical weapons to the Defense Forces.

The Foreign Minister emphasized that there is a political will of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to make Ukraine more self-sufficient and get rid of dependence on individual countries in arms production.

"We have military experience, strong schools – engineering, technical, scientific, we have the appropriate specialists, we have the infrastructure, so all this will continue to develop," he emphasized .