In the Pokrovsk sector, the advantage is on the side of the Russians, but the Defense Forces are trying to level it, said Oleh Apostol

Oleh Apostol (Photo: Air Assault Troops)

To fully regain control of Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, requires huge resources, and Ukraine cannot afford it at the moment. This was discussed in an interview with News said the commander of the Air Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleg Apostol.

"To fully regain control over Pokrovsk, we need huge resources. We cannot afford it now," said the Apostle.

He added that the Defense Forces can improve the current situation in the context of the defense of the Pokrovsk agglomeration. But not at the pace we would like.

At the same time, the Airborne Forces commander emphasized that there has been some minor success in this area and that it is being increased.

According to Apostol, the advantage is on the side of the Russians, but the Defense Forces are trying to level this advantage with technical means and through training of Ukrainian defenders.

"Plus, our strong command structure, which has been preserved, plays a role – I mean platoon, company, battalion and brigade commanders. It is through these factors that we are holding on," he said.

On January 19, 2026, the head of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Syrskyi, reported that in the Pokrovsk-Myrnohrad agglomeration area, the occupiers do not give up trying to break through the defenders' defenses both by large assaults and by advancing in small groups.

On the same day, the Armed Forces reported that Pskov paratroopers suffered significant losses in the fighting in the Pokrovsk sector.