Russians plan to build up forces to push further into Hryshyno

Ukrainian Armed Forces (Illustrative photo: General Staff)

Russian assault groups in Pokrovsk are trying to infiltrate the northern part above the railroad. The enemy plans to amass forces to advance toward Hryshyno, but the Defense Forces are holding back the enemy. About said the 7th Rapid Reaction Corps of the Air Assault Forces.

In addition to the railroad, the Russians are trying to conduct active operations in the area of the industrial zone on the northwestern outskirts of Pokrovsk.

"The enemy's goal is to accumulate forces for further advance towards Hryshyno. However, the Defense Forces are acting proactively, using attack UAVs and artillery, not allowing the enemy to concentrate forces and means or launch offensive actions," the military said.

The cold snap is now making it more difficult for both the enemy and the Ukrainian side to conduct combat operations. The military are being provided with the necessary means to maintain their combat capability in low temperatures – warm clothing and individual heating devices are being delivered.

But logistical support remains difficult. Heavy drones and ground robotic systems are used for deliveries.