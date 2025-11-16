Ukraine defeats Iceland in a decisive match of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers

Photo: PIOTR NOWAK / EPA

The Ukrainian national team defeated Iceland in a decisive qualifying match for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Oleksandr Zubkov scored the first Ukrainian goal in the 83rd minute. The second was scored by Oleksiy Hutsulyak during the extra five minutes.

Thanks to this victory, Ukraine enters the playoffs and will play for the right to qualify for the 2026 World Cup. The playoffs will take place in the spring of 2026.

After the match with Iceland, Ukraine finished second in Group D with 10 points, ahead of France with 16, which is going directly to the World Cup.

Iceland and Azerbaijan took the third and fourth places in the group with 7 and 1 respectively.

