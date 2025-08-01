Ukraine demands that Nicaragua refute the president's words about supporting the Russian occupation

Ukraine will consider the absence of a refutation in the near future as a confirmation of Nicaragua's position

Daniel Ortega (Photo: Propaganda Meda)

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemns the public message of Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega to the Russian dictator Vladimir Putinin which he publicly supported the Russian occupation of Ukrainian territories. About this it says in the statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized that such statements are a gross violation of international law, including the Purposes and Principles of the UN Charter, UN General Assembly resolutions, and Nicaragua's international obligations.

"Ukraine reserves the right to respond commensurate with the unprecedented level of unfriendly actions," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The Ministry emphasized that any "recognition" of Russia's occupation of Ukrainian territories directly contradicts UN General Assembly Resolution 3314 (XXIX) "Definition of Aggression," which prohibits the recognition of territorial changes achieved by military means.

"The Autonomous Republic of Crimea, the city of Sevastopol, as well as Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions have been and remain integral parts of the territory of Ukraine. Any so-called "referendums", "consultations" or statements by the occupiers, as well as the "recognition" of these illegal actions by third countries, are legally null and void and do not create any legal consequences," the ministry said.

In this regard, Ukraine called on the Nicaraguan authorities to immediately officially refute Ortega's statement if it is not true.

The absence of such a refutation will soon be regarded by the Ukrainian side as a confirmation of its position, with all the ensuing consequences.

on July 30, Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega sent a letter to Putin in which he "expressed full support and full recognition of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia regions as an integral part of the Russian Federation." reported local newspaper El 19 digital.

He also expressed support for "the heroic battle Russia is waging against NATO-backed Ukrainian neo-Nazism."