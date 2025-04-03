Ukraine does not share coordinates or full lists of protected sites with US – Zelenskyy's office

Pavlo Palisa (Photo: Facebook)

Ukraine does not provide its American allies with exact coordinates or full lists of critical infrastructure sites, Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Pavlo Palisa said during a meeting with journalists, as reported by weukraine.tv.

"Under no circumstances are the coordinates or full lists of critical infrastructure sites shared with anyone. That would defy logic and common sense—you understand that yourself. Only site criteria are provided," he said.

Last week, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the United States had been given a letter listing Ukraine's strategic infrastructure sites that should no longer be targeted by Russia. According to the president, the agreement stipulates that "if the Russians stop striking our sites, we will stop striking theirs."

On March 23, 2025, the second round of negotiations between Ukraine and the U.S. on a partial ceasefire took place in Saudi Arabia. Initially, reports indicated that discussions focused on strikes against energy facilities. Later, it emerged that the talks also covered a potential ceasefire at sea.

Following the March 23–25 negotiations in Saudi Arabia, the U.S., Ukraine, and Russia agreed to halt attacks in the Black Sea.

Additionally, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov stated that any movement of Russian warships beyond the eastern Black Sea would be considered a violation of the peace agreement, and Ukraine would respond accordingly.