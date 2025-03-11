Ukraine downs ballistic missile and nearly 80 Russian drones: damage in five oblasts

As a result of the Russian attack overnight on March 10, the Donetsk, Odesa, Kharkiv, Sumy, and Kyiv oblasts were affected

Hunting for Shahed drones (Photo: Ground Forces)

Russian forces attacked Ukraine overnight into Tuesday, March 11, with 126 Shahed strike drones, decoy drones, and an Iskander-M ballistic missile, launched from Taganrog and multiple Russian sites: Oryol, Shatalovo, Millerovo, Kursk, Bryansk, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Ukraine’s Air Force Command reported.

Air defenses downed the missile and 79 drones over Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Chernihiv, Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Vinnytsia, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Odesa, and Kherson oblasts.

35 decoy drones were lost from radar.

Five oblasts — Donetsk, Odesa, Kharkiv, Sumy, and Kyiv — suffered fallout.

In Kharkiv Oblast, regional governor Oleg Synegubov said a Shahed drone hit a warehouse in Izyum district, damaging a nearby building, three tractors, a seeder, a combine, a truck, and two cars; a 61-year-old man was injured.

Odesa regional governor Oleh Kiper reported fires in a private home, a children’s toy warehouse, and a fuel tank from the attack on the regional hub.

In Kyiv Oblast’s Boryspil district, debris from downed drones damaged seven homes and two cars, shattering windows and scarring facades and roofs, per the regional administration.

Overnight on March 7, Russia hit Ukraine with missiles and 145 drones; air defenses downed 80 targets, sparking fires in Odesa but no casualties.

A brutal strike on Donetsk Oblast's Dobropillya killed 11 and injured 50, which President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called a calculated blow to maximize harm.

Overnight into March 10, Russia launched 176 drones; air defenses stopped 130, with damage in three oblasts.