The first military commandant's office was established in Sudzha, Kursk Oblast

Ukraine has set up a military commandant's office in Sudzha, located in the Kursk Oblast, according to a report by Oleksandr Syrskyi, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

This update was shared with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a meeting of the Headquarters of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief.

The search and destruction of the enemy in Sudzha and three other settlements in the Kursk Oblast has been completed, Syrskyi said.

Syrskyi stated that to uphold law and order and address the primary needs of the population in the controlled territories, a military commandant's office has been established, with Major General Moskalov appointed as its head.

The Commander-in-Chief also noted that in certain areas, the Defense Forces have made progress, advancing between 500 meters and 1.5 kilometers into enemy-held territory.

"Overall, since the beginning of the operation in the Kursk Oblast, our troops have advanced 35 km through battles. We've taken control of 1,150 square kilometers of territory and 82 settlements. The situation is under control," he concluded.

