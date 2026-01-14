Ukraine extends martial law and mobilization until May 4

Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, this is the 18th extension of martial law in the country

Voting in the Verkhovna Rada (Photo: Press Service of the Servant of the People)

At a meeting on Wednesday, January 14, the Verkhovna Rada supported the extension of martial law for another three months. About this it became known from a broadcast of a parliamentary session.

Parliamentarians passed a law approving the corresponding presidential decree Volodymyr Zelenskyy. "330 MPs voted in favor of extending martial law, 1 MP voted against, and 1 abstained.

The martial law will be extended from February 3, 2026 to May 4, 2026.

This will be the 18th extension of this legal regime since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022.

Draft law №14366 on the approval of the presidential decree "On the extension of martial law in Ukraine" was published on the parliament's website on January 12, 2026.

ADDED at 13:21 The Verkhovna Rada has voted to extend mobilization in Ukraine for three months. "312 deputies voted in favor, 1 voted against, and 2 abstained." The mobilization will be extended from February 3, 2026 to May 4, 2026.

Draft law №14367 on the approval of the Presidential Decree "On the Extension of the Period of General Mobilization" was published on the Parliament's website on January 12, 2026.