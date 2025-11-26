Ukraine fires 74 prosecutors with fake disabilities. Kravchenko promised sentences

Several cases against employees who illegally received disability status are already in court, says Prosecutor General

Ruslan Kravchenko (Photo: Prosecutor General's Facebook account)

Dozens of prosecutors with disability status have already been dismissed from the prosecutor's office as a result of the inspection. About reported attorney general Ruslan Kravchenko.

"For many years, the topic of prosecutors with fake disabilities was taboo. Someone did not want to notice the problem. Someone considered it "small". Some took advantage of the opportunity," the Prosecutor General wrote.

He added that his position is different. It is to investigate and make a balanced and fair decision. That is why, after his appointment, all prosecutors with disability status were sent for a comprehensive examination by the Qualification and Disciplinary Commission.

Kravchenko clarified that as a result of her work, 74 prosecutors were dismissed from the prosecutor's office, and 66 were dismissed from administrative positions. Another 290 disciplinary proceedings are under consideration.

He noted that despite "society's expectations of tough and drastic steps, we deal with each case separately, because people with various diseases have been working in the prosecutor's office for years, which rightfully give them the opportunity to enjoy the appropriate status."

"Regarding fake disabilities. I am convinced that dismissals alone will not solve the problem. There was a crime, there will be a sentence. Several cases are already in court," the Prosecutor General emphasized, mentioning the deputy head of the Uman Prosecutor's Office and the former head of the Khmelnytsky Region Prosecutor's Office.

And now another prosecutor will be brought to justice, Kravchenko said. According to him, after eight years of work investigator in Cherkasy in 2019, he resigned and entered the National Academy of Prosecutors. At the same time, he received a disability.

"Quickly, without examination, without his personal presence, the MSEC assigned him Group II with "loss of 80% of his ability to work". For five years, he had been illegally receiving a pension while being a dependent of the state. In September, all participants in the scheme, including the prosecutor and officials of the MSEC, were notified of suspicion. Now the court," the Prosecutor General wrote, adding that this is about honesty, which begins within the system itself.