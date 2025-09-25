SBI: Prosecutor who issued fake disability certificate with assistance of doctors exposed

An employee of the Cherkasy Prosecutor's Office illegally received UAH 532,000 in pension over five years, law enforcement officials say

A medic (Illustrative photo: Depositphotos)

Law enforcement officers exposed a prosecutor in Cherkasy region who, according to the investigation, obtained a disability with the assistance of doctors. This was reported by State Bureau of Investigation and Office of the Prosecutor General.

An employee of the Cherkasy District Prosecutor's Office was detained who, with the help of officials of the Medical and Social Expert Commission, illegally registered a second group of disability and received payments from the state for more than half a million hryvnias.

The prosecutor was assisted by three members of the regional MSEC. In 2019, they deliberately forged the examination reports and the minutes of the meeting, which allegedly confirmed that the then police officer, now a prosecutor, had diagnoses and the degree of health impairment for disability registration.

On the basis of falsified documents, the head of the commission issued an extract from the MSEC examination report and a certificate of disability. In fact, the objective results of the examinations did not give grounds for establishing disability.

Having received fictitious papers, the prosecutor illegally issued a disability pension. Over five years, he received UAH 532,000.

In addition, as part of the investigation into the 'Maidan cases', it was found that the same prosecutor, while working as an investigator at a district police department in January 2014, falsified materials of criminal proceedings. He illegally detained citizens and brought them to justice, obstructing peaceful actions in Cherkasy.

The prosecutor, the head of the MSEC and three members of the commission are charged with abuse of power or office, forgery and fraud.

The PGO clarified that the suspicions were served on Wednesday, September 24.

They face up to eight years in prison.