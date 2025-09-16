As a result of inspections, 57 prosecutors with disability status were dismissed in Ukraine

Verification of validity of disabilities for prosecutors is ongoing, says head of the PGO Kravchenko

Office of the Prosecutor General (Illustrative photo: Radio Liberty)

As a result of inspections from July to mid-September, more than 50 prosecutors with disability status were dismissed. About reported attorney general Ruslan Kravchenko.

According to him, the verification of the validity of granting disability status to prosecutors has so far yielded the following results:

→ 57 prosecutors were dismissed from the prosecutor's office;

→ 56 prosecutors were dismissed from administrative positions;

→ 228 disciplinary complaints are under consideration.

Kravchenko noted that this inspection is ongoing.

Earlier, in August 2025, the State Bureau of Investigation reported on reversal of more than 800 decisions regarding the assignment of disability to law enforcement officers and officials.