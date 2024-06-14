Ukraine FM's response to Putin's 'options' for ending war

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs believes that Putin's statements aim to deter world leaders from attending the Peace Summit in Switzerland on June 15-16

Vladimir Putin (Photo: EPA)

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has responded to the latest manipulative statements from Russian dictator Vladimir Putin about the Kremlin's alleged willingness to negotiate, believing that these remarks are intended to dissuade world leaders from participating in the Peace Summit on June 15-16.

Putin claimed that Russia would stop the fire and be ready for negotiations with Kyiv if the Armed Forces of Ukraine withdrew from the territories of four regions – Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson oblasts.

Another of his "options" is Ukraine's neutral, non-aligned status and the recognition of Crimea and other temporarily occupied territories as "subjects of the Russian Federation."

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs believes that the purpose of the Russian dictator's statements is to mislead the international community and undermine diplomatic efforts towards a just peace.

"It is absurd for Putin, who planned, prepared, and executed, together with his accomplices, the largest armed aggression in Europe since the Second World War, to present himself as a peacemaker and to put forward options for ending the war he started that undermine the foundations of the international legal order and the UN Charter," the statement reads.

The Ministry stressed that Putin's ultimatums have been repeated many times by Moscow and contain nothing new.

However, as noted by the Ministry, these statements were made on the eve of the Peace Summit in Switzerland, and through this, Putin wants to prevent world leaders from attending the event.

"The fact that Putin's statements appeared just one day before the summit is evidence that Russia is afraid of true peace," the diplomats said.

The Ministry added that the participation of as many countries and international organizations as possible in the Peace Summit is crucial to force Russia to abandon its ultimatums and engage in good-faith negotiations to end the war.

