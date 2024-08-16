Ukraine forces advance 1-3 kilometers in Kursk Oblast – Syrskyi

Syrskyi reported to Zelenskyy that Ukrainian forces continue to expand the prisoner exchange fund

Oleksandr Syrskyi (Photo from Telegram account of Syrskyi)

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) have made advances in some areas of Russia's Kursk Oblast, AFU Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi reported in a briefing to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Offensive group troops continue to engage in combat, he said.

"We've made advances of one to three kilometers in some sectors toward the enemy. The battles continue along the entire front line, and overall, the situation remains under control," Syrskyi reported.

He also said that Ukrainian forces continue to expand their prisoner exchange fund.

"We continue to expand it. Currently, battles are ongoing in the area of Malaya Loknia, and I hope many prisoners will be taken there," Syrskyi added.

