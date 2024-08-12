Ukraine forces seize as much Russian territory in week as Russia occupied in year – StratCom

Since the start of the operation in Kursk Oblast on August 6, Ukrainian military has occupied about 1000 square kilometers of aggressor country's territory

Ukraine has taken control of the same amount of territory in a single week as Russia managed to occupy throughout all of 2024, according to the Strategic Communications Department of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (StratCom), which cited analysis from the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

Since the beginning of the operation in Kursk Oblast on August 6, the Ukrainian military has occupied about 1000 square kilometers of the aggressor country's territory, StratCom recalled the words of AFU Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi.

"This is an area almost equal to 238 cities like Sudzha. And more than 20 cities like Bakhmut," the message states.

Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy officially acknowledged for the first time the presence of Ukrainian forces on the territory of Kursk Oblast.

