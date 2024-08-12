'Bold, brilliant'. Senator Graham comments on Ukrainian operation in Kursk Oblast during Kyiv visit

The American lawmaker said he would urge the Biden administration to provide Ukraine with all the means necessary for victory.

The Ukrainian operation in Kursk Oblast is "bold, brilliant" and "beautiful," said Republican Senator Lindsey Graham upon his arrival in Kyiv on August 12, according to a LIGA.net correspondent.

"What do I think about Kursk [Ukrainian forces' presence there – ed.]? Bold, brilliant, beautiful. Keep it up!" Graham said.

The American senator said he would urge President Joe Biden's administration to provide Ukraine with all the weapons necessary "to win a war they can't afford to lose."

Graham said the process of sending F-16 fighters was taking far too long and called for the training of Ukrainian pilots.

The lawmaker added that after two and a half years of full-scale war, Ukraine is not only standing but thriving. He emphasized his admiration for the strength of the Ukrainian army and welcomed "the day when Ukraine becomes a NATO member."

